Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the object is destroyed on Strete Gate beach

An object discovered by a metal detectorist on a Dartmouth beach has been destroyed.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were deployed to Strete Gate beach just after 11am on Saturday 14 October.

Once at the scene, a cordon was put up along a busy section of the coast path.

After inspecting the object the Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched.

Following an examination, the bomb squad decided the best course of action would be to destroy the item at the beach.

A spokesperson for Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team took to Facebook to write: "Tasked to assist Devon and Devon and Cornwall Police to Strete Gate beach to some suspected ordnance.

"The finder had located the piece whilst metal detecting and called it in.

"Once on scene we established a cordon along the coast path, unfortunately having to close a busy section.

"Shortly after sending some images to our ops room in Falmouth Coastguard, a Royal Navy EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team were dispatched and arrived.

"After examination, they thought it was best to destroy the item on the beach, so the cordon was extended whilst they did their thing!"