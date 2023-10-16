A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to hospital after being critically injured in a crash in Devon.

The man in his 20s was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle in Newton Abbot when it was involved in a crash with a VW Golf on Ashburton Road at around 10.40am on Friday 13 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s from Newton Abbot, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

"The road was closed until around 6.20am the next day for an examination of the scene to be carried out and for the vehicles to be recovered."

A ny witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 970 of 13 October.