Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a girl, 15, who has gone missing from her home in Cornwall.

Kayla Steer was last seen in Stratton, Bude on Sunday 8 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a public appeal to find her.

The force said: "Kayla is thought to be wearing leggings and a cream-coloured bomber jacket.

"She is 5’6” tall described as stocky build with long black hair.

"Kayla is thought likely to be in the Barnstaple/Okehampton areas possibly staying with friends, though could be further afield.

"If you have any knowledge of Kayla’s whereabouts or have seen her please contact the Police in confidence on 101 quoting Log Number 914/08102023 or in an emergency call 999."