A teenage boy who was charged with murdering a man in Cornwall has been released with no further action pending.

Lucas Clive David Underwood, 18, died following an alleged altercation on Wallace Road in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

In an update, Devon and Cornwall Police said the CPS has decided not to prosecute the boy following "lengthy consultation".

T he victim's family and witnesses have been updated.