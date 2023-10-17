A cyclist had to be escorted off of the M4 by police after following the directions of a sat-nav.

Wiltshire Police's roads unit pulled the man over on the busy motorway near Swindon.

The force says the man was offered words of advice after being caught cycling along the 70mph road.

He was then escorted to safety.

A spokesperson said: "The M4 might be the quickest way as suggested by a sat nav but please don’t follow directions blindly when using a pedal cycle."