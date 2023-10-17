A rescue dog is fighting for his life after accidentally swallowing a large amount of his owner's medication.

Paddy managed to eat 20 pills in a matter of seconds, despite them being kept in a box at height.

The two-year-old pup, which is thought to be an Anatolian shepherd dog, was found unconscious following the incident.

He is now being treated for severe dehydration by vets and Emma has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.

"When we left Paddy was asleep in the lounge, as usual," she said. "He's such a well-behaved dog and we've never had any problems."

Paddy is being treated for severe dehydration. Credit: BPM Media

When they returned, the family say Paddy was woozy and tired and did not greet them in the ordinary way.

"Then he collapsed and that's where the whole story unfolds," Emma said. "Thankfully we were able to be very specific about quantity and exactly what it was so the vets were on to that straight away and they have saved his life there's no doubt about it."

Emma, from St Austell, found Paddy abandoned on a doorstep in Italy when he was just four weeks old. She says she has "loved every second" of caring for him.

"We don't have insurance and every single penny we had saved has gone to that straight away," Emma added.

"He's only two years old and he's so fit and healthy and came to us in the most extraordinary way and fought to live even then. I can't give up on him for the sake of money it would just be criminal."

Emma has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Paddy's treatment.