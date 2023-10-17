Major changes could be made to taxis in Plymouth in a council bid to help alleviate some of the pressures drivers are facing.

Due to the cost of living, Plymouth City Council is reviewing the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy, which regulates services in the city.

A report will be signed on the morning of Tuesday 17 October giving the go-ahead for a consultation to start on Monday 23 October.

The licensing policy was implemented by the council in 2022, to 'increase public confidence that they are hailing a properly-licensed and approved cab.'

Cabs in the city were given a five-year lead time to paint their vehicles green and white.

The council has now said it could revoke these changes, due to the cost of paint, but taxis would still be expected to display door signage provided.

Other proposed changes include getting rid of a test which requires drivers to have knowledge of Plymouth, to encourage more applicants to consider entering the trade.

The council is also considering that black jeans be allowed as part of the dress code after objections to current rules banning them.

Taxi drivers, companies as well as passengers will be asked for their thoughts on the changes.

Councillor Sally Haydon, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Libraries, Cemeteries and Crematoria said: “We have been reflecting on the issues the trade has experienced and think there is more we can do to alleviate some of the pressures drivers, like everyone else, face with the rising cost of living.

“While the aim of the green and white livery was to make Plymouth cabs distinctive and drivers feel proud of where they are from, we are aware that it is currently very difficult to source the white vehicles needed to create the green and white look.

"They are expensive and the second-hand market is non-existent.

"Plymouth cabs will still be recognisable as they will have the City Council brand on their doors with their licence details.

“We also want to be more pragmatic about the knowledge test. Weirdly, an error in the policy wording about the knowledge test applying only to hackney carriage drivers led to a sharp increase in new applicants interested in becoming licensed private hire drivers.

“Times moved on. Private hire drivers use GPS system or app on smart phones. Modern dispatch systems send bookings direct to the drivers’ data pads, which have the inbuilt GPS navigation.

"Full details of the proposed changes have been published as part of a decision which has been signed today to give the consultation the go-ahead."

An online portal will go live next week on the council’s website and 936 drivers and taxi and private hire companies are being sent the information on how to get involved.