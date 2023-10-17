A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction in Devon.

Police were called to Derby Road in Barnstaple on the afternoon of Sunday 15 October after a child was reportedly approached by an unknown man in a vehicle.

Police were also sent to Old Station Road following reports of an assault on a man.

Officers detained a male in connection with this incident who was later de-arrested.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses to either incident.

Sector Inspector Andy Wills said: “We are aware of social media posts circulating and would ask people not to speculate while our enquiries are in the initial stages of the investigation which we of course are taking extremely seriously.

“A 20-year-old man from Barnstaple has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and has since been released on police bail.

“If anyone witnessed either incident, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101, quoting reference number 50230275082.”