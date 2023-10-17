Man dies in 'unexplained' incident on Exeter road

A man has died following an incident on a road in Devon.

Police said they were called to Vaughan Road, in Exeter at around 9am on Monday 16 October, following concern for the welfare of a man.

Officers confirmed that a man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The force added that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 9.10am on Monday 16 October by the ambulance service following concern for the welfare of a man in Vaughan Road, Exeter.

"A man has been confirmed deceased at the scene and his next of kin informed.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing".