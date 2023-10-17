New proposals to revamp Plymouth’s Armada Way have been published - with a promise the area will be greener, safer, family-friendly and have more trees than ever before.

The decision to cut down 110 trees in the middle of the night earlier this year sparked an outcry and made national headlines.

A new children’s play park the size of five tennis courts is at the heart of the new proposals for Armada Way.

Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans said: “Armada Way is the heart and heartbeat of the city centre and has been for 80 years. As we know, it's important to local people, and it was a fundamental stretch of our rebuilding after the Second World War.

“So it's important that what we do here lasts and is right. That's why we spent a good deal of time getting it right, and that's why we're doing a big consultation, because we want to check in with the local community to make sure that it's what they want to see.

The plan includes a play park the size of 5 tennis courts Credit: Plymouth City Council

“It's to reintroduce the vitality to Armada Way that's been missing for the past two years. So that these traders who work so hard here have got visitors who are going to spend more time in the city centre.”

It’s a far cry from the night of the 14 March when tree after tree fell before a court injunction forced the work to stop.

Since then there’s been a change of political power, with the Conservatives losing control of the council to Labour, and with it a promise came to save the remaining trees. However there is concern among campaigners that six could be moved to Plympton.

Ali White, the founder of Save the Trees on Armada Way said: “I'm really surprised to hear about that. Up until now, the council have said that they will keep them all. I don't think they do have to move any of the trees.

“And in January, they actually ruled out trans-locating any trees because it was risky and expensive. And actually they said that they would be unlikely to survive.

“So I think that's something we need to have a conversation with the council about.”

The new proposals, costing £12.7million, also includes areas for pop-up entertainment and new CCTV systems.

Caroline Sardu runs a baby wear and accessory store on Armada Way. Her business has seen the number of shoppers drop since March.

Ms Sardu said: “If you want families to come in and spend time in the city centre, then I believe this project will make it like a hub for families.

"There's lots of things obviously going to be going on outside my shop. It's going to look, I'm hoping, very beautiful when it's done and attract more customers to the city centre.”

The plan includes areas for pop-up entertainment Credit: Plymouth City Council

There will be a system to capture rainwater to support the trees and plants, powered by solar panels, plus bug hotels and bird boxes. The new plans, which include a total of 202 trees went on display for the first time today.

An online consultation will run on the plans for six weeks. If the plans prove popular it is hoped work can get underway in the spring of 2024 and be completed by the summer of 2025.