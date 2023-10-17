Dozens of people have attended a protest about a city's Low Traffic Neigbourhoods (LTN).

Protesters gathered outside the Guildhall, in Exeter on Tuesday 17 October to voice their opposition to two LTNs, which were introduced in the city earlier this year.

The Devon County Council scheme, set up in August, has seen roads closed in the Heavitree and Whipton areas of the city to stop through traffic.

Supporters argue the scheme makes it safer for people to walk and cycle by cutting down on road traffic.

But ahead of a full council meeting, protesters argued that it is making residents feel "trapped" in their own homes.

Ms Teague uses a wheelchair and said: "If it's not sunny, if it's raining, I can't leave the house, because I can't afford to travel three times the distance to get anywhere."

She added: "I live in Whipton. For me to get to Heavitree to use any of the essential services, I can't afford it."

The protests against the LTNs have been taking place since the scheme was introduced in the summer.

It has provoked strong opinions from residents, and bollards used to block off roads within the LTN were vandalised when they were first installed.

Protesters also argued that the scheme is damaging local businesses.

Pete Morgan, a local newsagent, said he has noticed a drop-off in customers since the scheme began.

"Basically, what's happened is that the through traffic is not there. It's being diverted out to other parts of the city, and that's where it's going, not through traffic here," he said.

He added that he has been forced to use social media to try and get customers to return, and has now started to see customers "dribbling back".

Devon County Council said the scheme aims "to make a safer, cleaner, less congested environment for people to walk and cycle."

The consultation period will last six months and "no decision will be made regarding any permanent changes until all feedback from the consultation has been considered," it added.

