A shopping centre in Bristol will remain closed for the day as work continues to resolve a huge power outage.

Staff at The Galleries in Broadmead confirmed the shopping centre was shut on Monday 16 October due to a "power supply issue".

The power cut has also led to the site's car park in the city centre to be closed.

In an updated posted on social media bosses have stated the closure will remain in place for the duration of Tuesday 17 October.

They added work to resolve the issue is being carried out so the site can reopen "as quickly as possible".

Shoppers are set to be updated when the issue is fixed.

Pictures from the scene show shutters down at the main entrances into the shopping centre.

The Galleries will be closed for another day. Credit: BPM Media

In a post on Facebook, The Galleries said: "The Galleries shopping centre & car park will remain closed on Tuesday, October 17 due to a power supply issue.

"We are doing all we can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will continue to provide updates through our social media channels.

"Thank you to our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."

The shopping centre has units from big name High Street brands including Boots, WH Smith, Argos and Poundland.

It is also the home of the Bristol Eye Hospital where staff have been forced to cancel and rebook all appointments, according to a sign outside the shopping centre.