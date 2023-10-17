The Environment Agency has issued a warning to people doing DIY after a Devon stream turned bright pink from having paint thrown in it.

The Alsa brook in Tiverton changed colour on Thursday 12 October.

Environment Agency South West posted on social media to say: "Planning some DIY? Please think before tipping dirty water down the drain.

"Check your home and business drainage connections.

"Only clean out brushes and containers to foul sewers to prevent environmental pollution like this event we investigated in Tiverton, Devon today."

In a full statement, the Environment Agency said: "Results from our investigation, including a dissolved oxygen reading, indicate no residual risk to humans or animals.

“There are many road drains, culverts, and houses in the area.

"Based on the colour and behaviour of the contaminant, our officer determined that it appears to have been caused by paint disposal.

"We’d like to remind property and business owners that paint and any dirty water containing hazardous chemicals should be disposed of at local authority chemical disposal points.”