A number of handbags were stolen from a shop in Gloucester, prompting a police appeal for information.

It was reported that five handbags were taken from a shop on Northgate Street in the city at around 2.15pm on Monday 11 September.

Police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the theft.

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary believe the man pictured could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information on what happened, is being asked to complete this form quoting incident 303 of 11 September.