A woman who went missing more than a decade ago had just started getting her life back on track, her family told a court.

Claire Holland's mother and sisters said that she was "happy" and "excited to move into a new flat" before she went missing.

The mother-of-four was last seen leaving a pub in Bristol in June 2012. She was 32 years old at the time.

Despite extensive investigations, she has not been seen since and her body has never been found.

Ms Holland's ex-partner, Darren Osment, is currently on trial at Bristol Crown Court charged with her murder - an offence he denies.

The court heard how prior to 2012, Ms Holland had a string of romantic relationships which resulted in her becoming estranged from her family for a few years.

Jackie Holland, Ms Holland's mother, told the jury that her daughter was made to feel "worthless" and "useless", by her partners. She quoted one as having said, "not even your mother wants you."

But in early 2012, Ms Holland began to rebuild the relationship with her family.

The court heard how Ms Holland started going to AA meetings around this time, as she wanted to stop drinking and repair relations with her loved ones.

Ms Holland's mother told jurors her daughter seemed "excited to move into the new flat" and to begin a "new chapter".

The mother-of-four was reported missing on 14 June 2012, around a week after she was last seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub, in St Nicholas Street at around 11:15pm.

Darren Osment has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Holland between 5 June and 8 June.

The trial continues.