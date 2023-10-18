Four people, who police suspect were illegally working at a takeaway shop in Melksham, have been arrested.

Wiltshire Police officers went to Chop Suey House on Bath Road on Monday 16 October where they say they found four people ‘illegally working’ in the kitchen.

The suspects were taken to Gablecross Police Station. They will now be dealt with by immigration officials, officers say.

Sergeant Gemma Rutter from Wiltshire Police said: "We need the public to be our eyes and ears for spotting something that doesn't look right.

"People who are in the UK illegally are vulnerable and may be here by human trafficking or be victims of modern slavery.

"Each case is different, and may not fit the stereotype of seeing groups of people being forced to work in fields or on fishing boats.

"Victims might look helpless and afraid, but they can also seem to accept their situation, be completely unaware of it, or even defend the people who are exploiting them.

"If you see something that doesn't look right get in touch with us and we can investigate what is going on."

Anyone who suspects modern slavery is happening is encouraged to contact police through their online crime reporting service or via 101.

If you suspect someone is in immediate danger, you should call 999.

To report a suspicion or get advice you can also contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700.