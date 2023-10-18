People who own holiday homes in a Devon coastal town have been warned they could be fined if they fail to dispose of household waste correctly.

Around 1,900 second-home owners in Salcombe — who have recently switched to paying business rates on their property instead of council tax — could be forced to pay up to £300 if they fail to declare how they are getting rid of their rubbish.

South Hams District Council has sent a letter warning them that they cannot use council services to get rid of their waste.

It follows concerns that several holiday let owners in the town are dumping their rubbish in public litter bins.

Councillor Julian Brazil, leader of South Hams District Council, said: "Some of the more irresponsible holiday-let owners are using public bins to get rid of waste which means the town is suffering.

"We've also seen plenty of examples of people fly-tipping," he added.

South Hams local authority has the highest concentration of holiday homes, with 44 for every 1000 addresses, according to data compiled by the Office of National Statistics.

Under the Controlled Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2012, holiday lets are classified as commercial properties meaning they cannot use council services to get rid of their waste.

The letter reminds owners that they must either arrange for a registered waste carrier to collect the rubbish privately, or pay £350 a year for the council to take it away.

It states: "These properties are not permitted to use the domestic service funded by the taxpayer.

"This includes the standard kerbside waste collections, recycling banks, litter bins, and household recycling centres, which are all funded from domestic council tax.

Cllr Brazil added: "We have to get rid of the waste, and it costs a lot of money to do it. All we're saying is that if you're generating waste, you should pay your fair share to get rid of it correctly."

James Spencer, Managing Director at property management company Pebbles of Salcombe, said the letter "shouldn't come as a surprise" to holiday let owners.

He said: "Holiday lets haven't had to pay council tax for some years, and all of our holiday let clients are already paying for commercial waste collection.

"Quality holiday let owners should already be aware of this, and holiday homeowners who are disposing of their waste incorrectly should see it as a call to action," he added.