A Gloucestershire man has admitted making more than 100 indecent images of children.

Matthew Woodward, from Cirencester, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court last week.

The 27-year-old was charged with one count of making indecent photographs, relating to 43 Category A images, which are the most serious kind.

He was also charged with making four Category B images and 80 Category C images.

The charges relate to images which had been downloaded and stored on a USB device.

On Thursday 12 October, he pleaded guilty to all three counts. He has now been remanded in custody for sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 2 November.

Woodward was arrested as part of an investigation by the Child Sexual Exploitation team at Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Anyone with concerns about anybody acting inappropriately about children is encouraged to contact the Lucy Faithfull Foundation or the confidential Stop It Now! helpline: 0808 1000 900.

Thinkuknow is also an educational programme which protects children both online and offline. Parents and carers are encouraged to visit the organisation's website for more information.