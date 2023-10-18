A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed outside a Pets at Home shop in Swindon.

Officers were called to the Bridgemead retail park, shortly after 2.20pm on 17 October.

A man in his 20s is currently being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Wiltshire Police are looking to find the person responsible. Anyone with information is being urged to call 101.

Alternatively you can give information without leaving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.