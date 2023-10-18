Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Verity Wishart went to meet some of the families who are feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis

A mother from the West Country has said she has been forced to skip meals to make sure her children have enough to eat.

Victoria Walker, a mother of four, said navigating the rising cost of living is making it difficult for her and her children "just to survive."

Speaking to ITV West Country, she said: "I don't eat on some evenings, so I make sure there is enough food for the children.

"I just tend to drink cups of tea to keep myself full so the children have a hot meal in their tummies.

"I just feel sad that it's happening and sometimes I just can't find a way to make it work," she added.

She is not the only one who is struggling to make ends meet. Jo Rawle, from Devon, said the rising cost of living is putting pressure on her family.

Jo Rawle said she often worries about when she will next be able to buy food and nappies.

"You don't really wanna be in that predicament where you have to constantly worry when you're next able to get some food or nappies," she said. "You know, it's just not easy."

Analysis published by Action for Children has revealed that families with children have been among the hardest hit by the country's high inflation.

A survey of more than 5,000 UK households showed that one in five homes with children were classed as being in "serious financial difficulty" in May 2023.

It also revealed families with children were six times more likely to have turned to informal lenders or loan sharks between November 2022 and May 2023, compared to households without children.

In addition, they were three times more likely to be behind on household bill payments and twice as likely to be behind on rent or mortgage payments.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, is warning of a "cost-of-children crisis".

"Our stark findings show the UK is in the midst of a cost-of-children crisis, where a parent penalty premium makes every day a battle for low-income families just to stay afloat," he said.

"With more mouths to feed, clothes to wash, rooms to heat and typically fewer savings, families with children are especially vulnerable to financial shocks, and that pressure is being felt most by those on low incomes and single parents in particular."

