A woman has been left in "distress" after a man reportedly jumped out from a bush and chased her in Clevedon.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which happened just before 5.30am on Sunday 15 October on Southern Way.

“While the victim wasn’t physically harmed, she was left distressed by the incident", an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries to identify the man are ongoing while neighbourhood officers will carry out extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Southern Way area of Clevedon during the early hours of Sunday is asked to phone 101 quoting log 194 of October 15," they added.