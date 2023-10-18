A man from Cornwall, who lost his vision after being treated for leukaemia, is urging people to not give up on playing sport as he continues to win golfing events all over the UK.

Mike Vanstone lost his sight in 2019, and after struggling with everyday tasks, decided to stop playing golf - the sport he had played since he was young.

He has now been registered as having less than 10% of his vision remaining.

After a number of years away from the game he decided to get back on the course, finding that with a spotter and playing partners he was still able to enjoy it.

He now regularly plays at his local golf course, St Mellion in Saltash.

"I got my first set of golf clubs when I was 8, other sports took me here and there but golf was always my passion and I have always loved it," he said.

Mike Vanstone playing on his local golf course, St Mellion in Cornwall.

"Being able to be out on a golf course has given me my freedom back. It has given me that and it means that I am still able to play a part in the sport that I love."

Despite having some time off, Mike has gone on to become one of the very best blind golfers in the world, regularly winning tournaments since his return.

Most recently, he had success at the British Blind Masters — an event that was held in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.

"It was brilliant, it was such a good event and it went right down to the final hole," he said.

"I was a little bit worried because in the last three holes, I only had one par so I could have made it a bit easier for myself but I was so happy with it."

Mike now wants to encourage others who may have issues with their sight to continue playing golf.

He urged other golfers to get involved with supporting people on courses across the region.

People who spot for blind golfers help to direct them on the course and also help to locate their ball after they have hit their shots.

They can also help them line up their putts on the greens.

"There is support out there. I have met a lot of great people by still playing this sport and it has given me something big back in my life," he said.