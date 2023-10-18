Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

Police said the boy suffered life-changing injuries after he was attacked on Oddstock Road, in the Penhill area of Swindon on 24 April.

Two men in their 20s and one in his 30s remain in police custody.

Wiltshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident.

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for anyone who provides information which leads to the conviction of those responsible.

