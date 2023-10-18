The owner of a chain of pubs in Cornwall says he is having to cease trading due to spiralling costs, despite making a £2 million turnover.

Matt Ferguson, who runs West Cornwall Inns, is urging people in power to do more to protect local businesses saying "hospitality has gone very wrong".

He has announced the four pubs being run by the business will shut on 22 October, even though they enjoyed a busy summer.

The Queen's Arms at Breage, Henlys in Helston, the Fire Engine at Marazion and The Coldstreamer at Gulval will be closing.

Mr Ferguson says they are "devastated" that the last six years of trading have ended this way.

In a statement he said: "Due to the current economic climate, together with the spiralling costs of electricity, food and drink throughout this summer, we are not in a position to trade into winter and it would be irresponsible to attempt it.

"The sad thing is we had a busy summer and we'd like to thank each and every person who came to support us.

"Put simply, a £2 million turnover is still not enough to make any profit, or increasingly even cover costs, as the outgoings in this industry are now just too high.

"Hospitality has gone very wrong and we would urge those in positions of power to change that to act now, as we join a growing list of casualties.

"Our biggest regret is that we are forced to let down our wonderful, loyal staff - some of which have been with us right from the very start, when we opened the Three Tuns in 2017.

"We are devastated that the last six years have ended in this way. Thank you for being part of it while it lasted."