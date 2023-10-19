Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV footage

Police have released CCTV footage of two people they want to identify after offenders broke in to a KFC in Weston-super-Mare and stole food and drink.

The incident took place at 5.30am on Tuesday 26 September, with the KFC on Gallagher Retail Park in Marchfields Way being targeted.

Police said the two people significantly damaged the store, as well as stealing food.

The males in the footage are described as both white and around mid to late teens.

One of them was around 6ft, while the other was around 5ft 8ins.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 101 with reference number 5223234332.