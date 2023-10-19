Plans for a new road in Penzance have been described as a potential 'death trap' for cyclists by a member of Cornwall Council.

Proposals for the highway off the A30 have been put forward to grant access to 320 proposed houses in Heamoor.

Devonshire Homes has said it wants to widen the A30 and create a right-turn lane, with the construction of a bridge over the Chyandour Stream into the site at Trannack Farm.

Cornwall Council’s highways officer has said changes proposed by Devonshire Homes would be safe.

Other council members have said starting the highway’s approval process will speed up the delivery of much-needed housing.

Cllr Simon Elliott, chair of the planning committee said: “It is an allocated site so houses are going to be built there, but the access is absolutely key to not impacting on the rest of the community.

“I don’t see how you can split the applications – they are linked to each other in terms of their impact on West Cornwall.”

The Mayor of Penzance, Stephen Reynolds, spoke on behalf of Save Heamoor from Excess Development (SHED).

Cllr Reynolds said: “It’s potentially a death trap for cyclists. There’s no assessment of the impact on congestion in the area”

He added that residents of Heamoor preferred access from the existing Treneere roundabout.

Angus Cook, managing director of Devonshire Homes, said moving or changing the current roundabout to create access would be more disruptive.

Highway officers made it clear it was to a site allocated for housing and not making a decision could lead to a legal appeal.

Devonshire Housing has been asked to provide further details of why access from the roundabout is not suitable.

Pedestrian and cycle links will be discussed once the separate housing application is decided.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service: Lee Trewhela