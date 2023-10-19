A Dorset town is aiming to break the world record for the most number of people gathered together dressed as ghosts.

Hundreds of people wearing white sheets are expected to participate in the world record attempt, which will take place in Brewery Square, in Dorchester on Saturday 28 October.

The current world record stands at 560 and is held by Mercy School Mounthawk, in Tralee, Ireland.

People have been asked to come to Brewery Square dressed as a ghost on Saturday 28 October. Credit: Brewery Square

Matilda Manley, of Dorchester Town Council, said: “Dorchester has long been known for its array of ghosts and horrible histories. This Halloween half term was the perfect time to celebrate this and bring all our ghosts together in one spot.

"We're urging ghosts and ghouls of all ages to join us in Brewery Square for our world record attempt - we're very confident we're going to get the numbers to smash the record and put Dorchester on the supernatural map," she added.

Organisers are asking people to arrive at 4:30 pm dressed up in a white sheet ready for the world record attempt.

There will then be further celebrations, with activities including pumpkin calving, stilt walkers and trick-or-treat on offer.