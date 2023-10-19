A man has been punched in the face 'multiple times' by a woman after a suspected road rage incident in Gloucester.

Police were called to Castle Meads Way shortly after 1.50pm on Tuesday 17 October.

It happened at the turn-off for Llanthony Road.

It was reported that the drivers of a grey Volkswagen Amarok pick-up and a black Renault Clio got into a disagreement over who had right of way.

There was nearly a crash and then the occupants of the two cars, both men and women, got out of their cars and threatened each other.

A woman then punched a man in the face multiple times, leaving him with a bleeding nose.

A number of motorists were in the area at the time and officers are asking anybody who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be provided to Gloucestershire Police by completing this online form and quoting incident 233 of 17 October.