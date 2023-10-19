Parts of a recycling centre in Somerset will be demolished following a major fire which broke out earlier this month.

Fire services were called to the Material Recovery Facility in Priorswood in the early hours of Tuesday 3 October.

Around 60 firefighters and seven appliances were involved in tackling the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Somerset Council said structural engineers confirmed that the Material Recovery Facility needs to be demolished before the public part of the site can be safely reopened.

It is not known what caused the fire in the Material Recovery Facility earlier this month. Credit: Somerset Council

Biffa, which owns and manages the site on behalf of the council, has instructed a demolition company to carry out the work.

The work is expected to begin before the end of October. It is not known yet how long it will take.

Residents who usually use the recycling centre are being advised to either hold onto their recycling, put in the kerbside recycling, or use one of the other sites across the county.

Somerset Council added Wellington and Bridgwater recycling sites are open seven days a week and are being supported by staff redeployed from Taunton.