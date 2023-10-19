Play Brightcove video

Watch as protesters clambered in front of a coach carrying asylum seekers back to the Bibby Stockholm

Protesters have attempted to block a coach carrying asylum seekers back to a controversial accommodation barge.

People were seen arriving at the Bibby Stockholm moored off Portland, in Dorset, shortly after midday on Thursday 19 October.

The vessel, which has capacity for up to 500 men awaiting the outcome of asylum applications, was evacuated in August following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

The Home Office has said all necessary tests have been completed on the floating vessel, which has been out of use since August.

Around 20 protestors clambered in front of the coach carrying the asylum seekers and sat on the road in an attempt to prevent it from reaching port gates.