A seafront lake in Somerset has been closed to the public after a grey seal was spotted resting on a causeway.

North Somerset Council closed Marine Lake, in Weston-Super-Mare, on Wednesday 18 October so that rangers can protect the seal.

People are being urged to stay away from the lake as the authority works with wildlife experts to help the seal get to safety.

The grey seal was spotted on a causeway at Weston Marine Lake. Credit: Isobel Watkins

The lake and surrounding footpaths remain closed and people will be directed away from the area.

Councillor Mike Solomon said: "We do want to send the message out that we need to protect the seal and the public so are trying to avoid large crowds."