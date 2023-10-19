Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Frome.

Avon and Somerset Police officers said the crash happened on Rodden Road at around 9am this morning.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes."Anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at 9am, is asked to call 101 ref log 214 of 19 October", a police spokesperson said.

