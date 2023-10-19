Two teenage boys have been charged with 28 offences following a spree of crimes in North Somerset on Easter Sunday.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, reportedly sprayed a number of people with a fire extinguisher while travelling on a moped.

The teenagers have been jointly charged with nine counts of assault by beating, two counts of theft, one count of criminal damage, and one count of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The charges follow an investigation into the crimes that happened on Sunday 9 April in Brean, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge, and Weston-super-Mare.

In addition, the 14-year-old has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance or a license.

Both boys are currently on bail and are due to appear at North Somerset Youth Court on Monday 2 November.

Avon and Somerset Police have thanked everyone who responded to witness appeals and assisted with the investigation.