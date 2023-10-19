Play Brightcove video

Watch: Storm Babet brings deep sea foam to Dawlish

A coastal town in Devon has been battered by high waves and deep sea foam as Storm Babet hits the South West.

People living in Dawlish said the storm brought "four-foot deep" sea foam and waves as high as "15 feet," as heavy rain fell across the region.

Local resident Gillian Burgess said that the waves were breaching the sea wall around the town, saying: "Some are going at least 15ft higher than the railway track."

She added: "The sea foam is incredible and must be at least four feet deep."

Last month, the town was hit by flash flooding after torrential rain across the county caused the river, known as the Brook, to burst its bank.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert to the town, as well as to multiple other locations across the South West including Paignton, Hollicombe, Torquay, Oddicombe, and Teignmouth Promenade.

The Met Office has warned the storm could bring flooding, travel disruption, and "danger to life" across parts of the UK.

Tony Wardle, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities," he added.“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70 mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”