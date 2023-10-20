A Plymouth builder who conned elderly customers out of thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Ambrose Reilly appeared at Plymouth Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of unfair commercial practices relating to building work he'd carried out between 2019 and 2020. This included roofing, rendering, and laying driveways.

The court heard how the 48-year-old, of Ridge Road, Plympton, had targeted two elderly customers who were both considered to be vulnerable. One of them was registered blind.

Prosecutor Judith Constable explained how Reilly had been the sole director of a firm called Protect A Coat Ltd which was dissolved in 2022.

She explained how in September 2019 the home of a blind, elderly man in Whittingham Street, Plymouth was cold-called by Reilly, who offered to carry out painting work.

She said Reilly and another man took advantage of the homeowner's vulnerability, by getting him to agree to more work including painting front and rear walls and repairing walls.

The contract had an agreed cash price of £2,500 and the man was urged to deposit £300.

The victim then became suspicious when he went upstairs to get his money and found two men wandering about his property.

The court heard that the next day another man arrived and began hammering the render off outside walls.

Reilly and another man then arrived and told the victim the price had gone up to £17,000 and they persuaded him to write a cheque for £5,000. As the victim was blind, Reilly wrote it for him.

The victim later phoned a family member who immediately called Trading Standards and the cheque was stopped.

A few days later another man from the same firm attended the victim's property and encouraged him to pre-pay for rendering work, leaving a quote.

A survey report later concluded that there was no evidence that the vulnerable man's property was in need of re-rendering and there was no justification for the action.

Reilly instructed his own surveyor who came to the same conclusion.

The victim's impact statement revealed that to make his property good again he secured the services of tradesmen, but still had to pay £6,000 to get the work done.

He wrote that if a cold caller now comes to his door "I send them packing".

He said he felt angry that Reilly "has been doing this for years and nothing has been done about it until now. I'm angry at all the people he has conned".

Ms Constable noted a second offence in June 2020 to which Reilly had pleaded guilty.

Reilly also pleaded guilty to another offence in June 2020 where he took advantage of an elderly victim who wanted repairs to his home.

After asking a local scaffolder about the work, men from the firm Protect A Coat Ltd - including Reilly - attended his home and they quoted £690 for the work to which he agreed.

Within minutes they had knocked masonry from the bay window and removed guttering before claiming tiles were missing from his roof.

A few days later, Reilly and another man returned, asking to look at the attic. They then claimed the victim needed a new roof, buttresses, and tiles, with the total costing between £25,000 and £30,000.

The court heard Reilly asked the victim to pay a £15,000 deposit using a card machine but it did not work and the victim was asked to write a cheque. The court heard that the victim felt "pressured" and forgot to write the name of the payee on the cheque.

Later that day the victim spoke to his brother and afterward called a number on the paperwork he had been given and left a message cancelling the work.

His brother attended the address the next day to support him and the court heard that Reilly turned up and demanded the paperwork back.

The victim did so, but only after making a photocopy. When asked for the cheque back, Reilly said he had not brought it with him, but later inquiries found that he had already tried to cash it.

A survey of the man's property revealed that the estimate of £30,000 was "substantially" in excess of the work quoted and was not even needed.

This victim said he had sleepless nights and feared the men would return to pressure him into paying for the work.

As a result he stopped leaving his home for a walk, fearing they would visit his home to damage his property. He said he was angry when he found out Reilly had tried to cash the £15,000 cheque.

In the end, he had to fork out £450 to repair the damage caused by the builders.

In mitigation, Reilly's advocate spoke of his mental health difficulties and how he had "never been able to read or write". She said he lived on his own, claimed benefits and had no prospects of work. She said he had four children, one of whom had severe learning difficulties, but was no longer with their mother.

Reilly was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court. Credit: BPM Media

Sentencing Reilly, Judge Peter Johnson noted the 48-year-old had "very significant convictions" and that both offences "concerned vulnerable men", particularly one who was registered blind.

He said Reilly "lied to them and told them falsehoods" about the state of their homes in order to "gain significant sums".

Judge Johnson said Reilly knew the work was not required. He said the matter was made more serious because of his previous convictions in 2015 for fraud by false representation which involved an elderly lady being defrauded out of £12,000, but also his convictions for selling counterfeit goods.

He said Reilly also committed these offences while subject to a suspended sentence for an affray.

Taking into account the sentencing guidelines, the early guilty plea and the aggravating features he said the two offences required a custodial sentence, noting that the custody threshold had been "comfortably crossed by quite some margin".

Judge Johnson passed a 12 month jail sentence. He told Reilly he would serve six months before being released whereupon he would face 12 months post-release supervision.