A Plymouth mum will be creating a special Christmas for poorly children in memory of her son.

Jayden Lamerton was just six when he died earlier this year, five months after being diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

After his terminal diagnosis, his family launched a GoFundMe campaign to make every moment they had left a special one. His story went viral when he visited his hero Mo Salah at Liverpool Football Club.

The appeal became Jayden's Army Foundation after his death and his mum, Chelsea Johnson began supporting other families with children diagnosed with DIPG.

Chelsea and Paisley wrapping presents Credit: ITV News Westcountry

DIPG is a type of aggressive brain tumour in the brain stem. There is no cure.

After Jayden's death, Christmas was going to be a difficult event this year, even with her 2 year old daughter Paisley. So Chelsea decided to use Jayden's Christmas money to buy presents for other sick children.

"I didn't want to do Christmas at all this year", She told ITV News. "And we're not going to do decorations in the home or stuff like that because we're really lucky that Paisley wouldn't understand as much.

"To be able to do it for somebody else, or maybe a child that won't be here next year for Christmas, it means a little bit more and it gives me that reason to feel a little bit excited for Christmas this year, instead of completely dreading it because he isn't here any more."

Chelsea has been loaned a removals van and will transform it into a travelling Santa's Grotto that will go not only to Derriford Hospital, but also to the homes of poorly children.

Chelsea, who is also providing presents for a treasure trove for children having appointments at Derriford Hospital, says Jayden would have loved the grotto.

She said: "He loved going to see Santa. So excited when we said we were going to the grotto.... It would just be nice if we could do that for other children."