A horse has died and two men have been seriously injured following a crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called just before 7pm on 18 October to the collision in Liskeard which involved a pony and trap and a blue Mini Cooper.

It happened on the A390 close to Twelvewoods roundabout in Dobwalls.

The trap was carrying two men, aged 19 and 28 from North Cornwall, who both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for more than three hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and appealing for any witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

"Please contact police online or telephone 101, quoting log number 736 of 18 October."