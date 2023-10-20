Train services across the South West have been cancelled after Storm Babet flooded railway lines in Wiltshire.

All lines between Bristol Temple Meads via Bath and Swindon, and Bristol Parkway and Swindon have been closed due to flooding in the Royal Wootton Bassett area.

The route between Gloucester and Swindon is also closed, meaning Great Western Railway (GWR) can't offer a diversionary route to Bristol Parkway.

Network Rail teams are working to minimise disruption, however the cancellation of services is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

GWR has said it cannot provide alternative transport due to road blockages caused by the severity of flooding.

Customers are being advised to delay their journey and instead travel on Saturday 21 October.

GWR services are being diverted via an alternative route between Bristol Temple Meads/Bath Spa and Reading/London Paddington.

Transport For Wales is carrying passengers between Newport South Wales and Gloucester in both directions until further notice.

CrossCountry is carrying passengers between Bristol Temple Meads and Cheltenham Spa via Bristol Parkway in both directions until further notice.

Drivers are also facing severe delays on the M4 this morning, which is closed in both directions between Bath and Chippenham due to a serious crash.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene of the incident between J18 and J17.

Dorcan Academy Secondary School in Swindon has also been shut for the day due to the flooding.

