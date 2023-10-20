The M4 is closed in both directions between Bath and Chippenham due to a serious crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident between J18 and J17.

The crash happened shortly after 9am and involved multiple cars and a lorry, according to Wiltshire Police.

The force says t raffic will be diverted off the M4 at J17 while the incident is dealt with.

"Please avoid the area," they added.

More to follow.