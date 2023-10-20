Breaking News
M4 accident: Live traffic updates today as serious crash closes motorway near Bath
The M4 is closed in both directions between Bath and Chippenham due to a serious crash.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident between J18 and J17.
The crash happened shortly after 9am and involved multiple cars and a lorry, according to Wiltshire Police.
The force says traffic will be diverted off the M4 at J17 while the incident is dealt with.
"Please avoid the area," they added.
More to follow.