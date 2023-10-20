A man from Bristol has been charged with terrorism offences after an investigation by police in London into the sharing of ISIS videos.

Faseh Uddin Sajid, 20, of Speedwell in Bristol, has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Avon and Somerset police released a statement issued by Counter Terrorism Policing South East outlining the details of the charges.

It said: "These charges come following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police South East (CTPSE) with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) in relation to the sharing of videos containing footage of ISIS and ISIS killings that were allegedly being shared on apps like Telegram."

The 20-year-old has been released on bail and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 2 November.