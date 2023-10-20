A man who raped a woman he was giving a lift home to has been jailed.

Anthony Donald Raymond, of Curtis Close in Amesbury, has been handed a nine year sentence after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

In March last year, the 33-year-old was driving the victim to her house when he detoured to a remote location. He then forcibly removed her clothing and raped her, the court heard.

Wiltshire Police officers were on a routine patrol in the area when they came across the attack taking place, however, Raymond managed to flee the scene before they could arrest him.

T he victim's account along with the officers and their body-worn camera footage resulted in Raymond's conviction and jail sentence.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Martyn Powell said: “I would like to praise the victim in this case for having the courage and conviction to see this through a difficult 18 months and a week-long trial.

“The officers at the scene who came across this incident captured key information and evidence on their body-worn cameras, which was able to be produced to the court in evidence.

“I hope that this sentence inspires others who have suffered sexual violence to come forward and report incidents to the police where we will endeavour to support you.”