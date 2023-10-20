Two men have been arrested after a series of catalytic converter thefts across Cornwall.

Police said two 18-year-olds from Kent were arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and remain in police custody.

It follows more than 20 reports of individuals cutting catalytic converters out of vehicles and making threats to the public since Monday 16 October.

The converters have been stolen from areas across the county, including St Austell, Falmouth, Redruth and Truro, Devon and Cornwall Police officers say.

Police are urging victims to report catalytic converter thefts. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

All the thefts are believed to be linked, police said.

Officers also seized a vehicle which they believe is linked to the thefts.

Catalytic converters are fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of toxic gases and pollutants which are emitted.

They contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute, which is why they are often targeted by thieves.

Inspector Greg Hodgkiss, from the Roads Policing Team said: "This type of planned, acquisitive, crime is taken very seriously, and our teams are dedicated to disrupting and preventing it.

"As a result of these reports and the information provided by the public, officers and intelligence teams have been making further enquiries and we now have two people in custody in connection to this matter," he added.

Police also issued some advice to vehicle owners:

Consider getting your catalytic converter uniquely marked so that it can be easily identified.

Park your car in a well-lit and overlooked area

Consider purchasing a locking device for your catalytic converter

Consider parking close to fences, walls or a kerb with the catalytic converter being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

They are also urging victims to report catalytic converter thefts to police.