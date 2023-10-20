Police are trying to trace a convicted rapist who has failed to report to officers as part of his bail conditions.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information to find Muarug Abraham Gebrmechal and are asking the public to call 999 if they see him.

Gebrmechal has breached his court bail conditions after being convicted of rape in September. He has failed to report to police as part of his conditions and is now wanted.

Police say the 34-year-old has links to Plymouth, Birmingham, and London.

He is a black African male from Eritrea and is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with black afro hair and brown eyes.

"Gebrmechael may have changed his appearance by shaving his head and is known to have a tattoo of a male figure on his lower left arm," a police spokesperson said.

"He is known to wear dark clothing and rides a black bicycle which may be a CARERRA X GO type.

"Officers are appealing to the public to assist in locating him and anyone who sees Gebrmechal is asked to not approach him but immediately call police on 999 quoting reference 50230269135."