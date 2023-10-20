Taxi drivers will be allowed to use bus gates in a city's low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) following complaints from passengers and drivers.

It comes after 'Stop the Block' campaigners lobbied city councillors to make changes to two LTNs which were introduced in Exeter, Devon earlier this year.

The Devon County Council scheme, set up in August, has seen roads closed in the Heavitree and Whipton areas of the city as part of an active streets pilot scheme.

Supporters argue the scheme makes it safer for people to walk and cycle by cutting down on road traffic.

But protesters said journey times have increased and taxi fares have soared after a number of roads through Heavitree and Whipton were blocked as part of an active streets pilot scheme.

Some taxi drivers also said they will no longer accept jobs in the pilot area.

Protesters gathered in Exeter to voice their opposition to the active travel scheme. Credit: LDRS

At a protest outside the Exeter Guildhall, one resident told ITV West Country that the scheme is making people feel "trapped" in their own homes.

Ms Teague, who uses a wheelchair, said: "I can't leave the house because I can't afford to travel three times the distance to get anywhere."

She added that many of her friends rely on taxis, but haven't been able to use them after the LTN was introduced.

"I do know people that are reliant on taxis, but it's just, the cost is just too much. They just can't afford it. And there are some taxi drivers that can't afford to travel. If they're in Heavitree, they can't afford to pick up passengers in Whipton," she said.

Ms Teague said the cost of travel has increased following the introduction of the LTNs. Credit: LDRS

The gates were introduced in the LTNs to give access to buses and emergency services.

Now, Devon County Council said it has listened to people's concerns and will allow Hackney carriages and private hire vehicles to use the bus gates from next month.

Taxi drivers will be able to use the gates from Thursday 9 November, but will need to display special stickers.

County council Labour leader Carol Whitton (St David’s and Haven Banks) is vice-chair of the Exeter highways and traffic orders committee which launched the trial.

She said the council has been listening to people's feedback, and an emerging theme has been the effect on taxi users.

“One of the recurrent themes we’re hearing is the difficulty that some people are having with their taxi journeys and parents of young people with disabilities, for example, have said that they’re finding the extra time in the taxi stressful for their child and costly," she said.

People have been protesting since two low traffic neighbourhood zones were introduced in August.

She added: "We think it’s an important decision and we will make the amendments to the experimental traffic orders as quickly as we can and to put up new signs to allow taxis to start using the bus gates.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s feedback so far as part of our ongoing consultation."

Jonathan Kellaway, speaking on behalf of drivers on the Exeter Hackney Carriage Forum, said he welcomed the change of heart.

Credit: Guy Henderson, Local Democracy Reporter

