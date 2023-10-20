A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by an older man on a bus from Calne to Swindon.

It happened at around 4pm on 1 October on the 55 Stagecoach bus.

The man sat opposite the teenager and "inappropriately touched her multiple times", police said.

He is described as being aged in his 40s or 50s, Asian and was wearing a zipped hooded top.

Anyone with any further information is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230109844.