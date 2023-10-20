Two women have died after an M4 crash involving four cars and a lorry on Friday 20 October.

Emergency services rushed to the scene between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath at around 9:10am - with reports of the HGV overturning in the collision.

The road was closed in both directions with drivers facing huge traffic delays. Wiltshire Police has confirmed two women travelling in one of the vehicles died at the scene.

Specialist officers have informed their next of kin. Two other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.

A full closure was in place on the M4 at junction 18 eastbound and junction 17 westbound to allow emergency services to carry out recovery and investigative work.

One lane on the westbound carriageway has since reopened, but the eastbound side remains closed while investigations and resurfacing work takes place.

Roads Policing Unit Acting Inspector Will Ayres said: "Due to the seriousness of the collision and the vehicles involved, the recovery work and investigation at the scene is likely to take a significant time.

"Therefore the eastbound side of the motorway will remain closed well in to this evening. We have opened one lane of the westbound carriageway, however there are currently a number of emergency service vehicles still occupying that carriageway. Once these are cleared we will fully reopen this side of the motorway.”

Any witnesses who have not already been identified or spoken to by officers, should call 101 and quote log number 93 of 20 October.