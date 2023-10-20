Anyone who sees Somerset man Richard Scatchard is being urged to call dial 999 as police believe he could "present a risk to the public".

The 70-year-old was initially treated as a missing person, but is now wanted on a recall to prison after Avon and Somerset Police received new information.

Scatchard was last seen at a shop in Watchet on Sunday 15 October. There has since been an unconfirmed sighting of him in Minehead at around 10am the following day.

Officers are currently conducting enquiries in both of these areas to try to locate him.

Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “While we remain concerned for Richard’s welfare we are now more concerned about the danger he may pose to other people, specifically women he forms relationships with.”

Scatchard is described as being white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of average build with short grey hair. He’s believed to be travelling on foot or by electric bicycle.

Anyone who does see him is told not to approach him, and instead phone 999 immediately providing the call handler with the reference 5223251706.

People with information are being asked to call 101 quoting the same reference.