The RNLI is asking beachgoers to put their safety first over the October Bank holiday by visiting one of the 20 beaches across the southwest that will have lifeguards.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has extended cover at many of its beaches until later into the season to cover the school break.

More than a dozen beaches will be patrolled until 5pm each day between Saturday 21st October to Saturday 28th October.

Guy Botterhill, the Regional Lifeguard Lead, said: "With patrols ending on the beaches next weekend, we urge people to make best use of the beaches which still have RNLI lifeguard patrols and choose to visit one of these.

"The lifeguards on duty can advise on local hazards and continually assess the conditions throughout the day positioning red and yellow flags in the safest area to swim and black and white flags in the safest area to surf."

Speaking at Perranporth beach, RNLI lifeguard Drustan Ward added: "Please visit a lifeguarded beach during the half term.

"Look for the red red and yellow flags and speak to the lifeguards before you enter the water.

"They're more than happy to give you advice before you go into the water and they would much prefer to give you advice on the sand, than when they're having to carry out a rescue in the water."

All the Cornish beaches that will have lifeguard patrols this half term:

Fistral

Perranporth

Porthmeor

Sennen

Tregonhawke

Praa Sands

Towan

Watergate Bay

Mawgan Porth

Porthtowan

Gwithian

Constantine

Harlyn

Polzeath

Widemouth

Summerleaze

All the Devon beaches that will have lifeguard patrols this half term: