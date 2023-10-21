A woman has been rescued from cliffs in Cornwall after she became cut off by rising tides.

Emergency services said they had to act quickly to reach the woman, who was stranded on cliffs at Sharrow Point near Freathy, off the Rame Peninsula.

Coastguard teams and the RNLI were called to the area at around 3:30pm on Friday 20th October, as Storm Babet hit the region.

The RNLI said they were faced with 'significant' sea swells and waves crashing into the cliffs, meaning Devon and Cornwall Police and the rescue teams decided the best way to assist the casualty was to undertake a cliff rescue.

Multiple lifeboats were called out to help rescue the woman from the rocks. Credit: RNLI Looe

Looe RNLI wrote: "Coastguard helicopter #Rescue175 from Lee on Solent had been tasked to attend but was stood down en route, as a decision was made to undertake a cliff rescue, with our crews providing safety cover and comms links.

"With the casualty safe in the care of the coastguard rescue teams, all three lifeboats were stood down to return to their respective stations.

A helicopter sent to help with the rescue was stood down so that those on the water could carry out a rescue. Credit: RNLI Looe

"Arriving back in Looe at 5:30pm, the inshore lifeboats were recovered by tractor driver Dave Robinson supported by shore crew Amber Palfrey and Carol Foster."

Sharrow Beach is an area known for its smaller cove-like sections which have little or no dry sand at high water making access off the beach on incoming tides difficult.

It comes as the RNLI warned beachgoers to only enter the water at the twenty beaches with lifeguards in place this half term.