Police, asylum seekers and sportsmen have competed in a friendly five-a-side football match in Devon.

The game, called Faith in Football, took place at Torbay Leisure Centre in Paignton on Wednesday 11 October and organisers have since said they hope it becomes a regular fixture.

Players from Devon Cricket and Torquay United took part, and the game was refereed by representatives of the Devon Football Association.

The match was organised by Devon and Cornwall Police and Torbay Communities.

Organisers have said it was arranged with the intention of bringing people together and raising awareness of hate crime.Sargeant Chris Chaloner from the South Devon Diverse Communities Team, said: “Improving community relations is crucial for building trust, the feeling of safety and creating a sense of inclusion within a community."The Police and our partners play a vital role in this, which is why I am keen to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in events such as Faith in Football, which was put on with the intention of bringing people together and raising awareness of hate crime.”